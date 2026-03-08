Sidoti Has Optimistic Outlook of Daktronics FY2027 Earnings

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daktronics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Daktronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Daktronics’ Q1 2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $181.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.00 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,242,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 399.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 408,037 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,248,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 314,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Daktronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its forward earnings outlook considerably (FY2028 $1.55 EPS, FY2027 $1.27 EPS and quarterly 2028 estimates), suggesting stronger profit trajectory than consensus — a potential positive catalyst for future valuation. Sidoti estimates

Sidoti raised its forward earnings outlook considerably (FY2028 $1.55 EPS, FY2027 $1.27 EPS and quarterly 2028 estimates), suggesting stronger profit trajectory than consensus — a potential positive catalyst for future valuation. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and analyst coverage highlight a sizeable $342M backlog and a robust live-events pipeline that point to revenue momentum into Q4 and FY27. That supports the upgraded forward EPS views. Backlog / revenue momentum

Company commentary and analyst coverage highlight a sizeable $342M backlog and a robust live-events pipeline that point to revenue momentum into Q4 and FY27. That supports the upgraded forward EPS views. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple published transcripts and the earnings presentation are available for investor review — useful for assessing management’s guidance, margin outlook and backlog conversion timing but not an immediate price driver by itself. Earnings call transcript

Multiple published transcripts and the earnings presentation are available for investor review — useful for assessing management’s guidance, margin outlook and backlog conversion timing but not an immediate price driver by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in reports appears inconsistent/erroneous (0 shares / NaN changes) and should be treated cautiously; it provides no clear signal on current positioning.

Short-interest data in reports appears inconsistent/erroneous (0 shares / NaN changes) and should be treated cautiously; it provides no clear signal on current positioning. Negative Sentiment: Q3 results materially missed EPS expectations (reported ≈ $0.06 vs. ~$0.18 expected), triggering an immediate negative market reaction and raising near-term profit-growth concerns. Earnings miss / gap down

Q3 results materially missed EPS expectations (reported ≈ $0.06 vs. ~$0.18 expected), triggering an immediate negative market reaction and raising near-term profit-growth concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and at least one downgrade note warn that the recent rally may be overextended and advise caution—adding selling pressure after the earnings surprise. Downgrade / caution

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc (NASDAQ: DAKT) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electronic display systems, video boards, scoreboards and related control systems. Founded in 1968 in Brookings, South Dakota by Al Kurtenbach and Duane Sander, the company has built a reputation for delivering custom visual display solutions to a wide range of markets. Its product portfolio includes large-format LED video displays, programmable message centers, digital billboards, and audio-visual solutions tailored to sports venues, transportation authorities, retail environments and live event producers.

The company’s primary business activities encompass the engineering, fabrication and installation of display systems for customers around the world.

Further Reading

