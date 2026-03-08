Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.4286.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on SFNC

Simmons First National Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $19.44 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is -30.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S Harris Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company’s core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.