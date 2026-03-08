Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 79580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $135.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Smith & Wesson Brands this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 18.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $622.42 million, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a leading American manufacturer of firearms and related products, designing, producing and marketing a broad array of handguns, long guns and shooting accessories. The company’s portfolio includes revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and rifles under well-known brands such as M&P® (Military & Police) and Performance Center®, which are used by military, law enforcement, commercial and private customers. In addition to complete firearms, Smith & Wesson offers suppressors, optics mounts, holsters and other shooting accessories to support a full spectrum of professional and recreational shooting activities.

Featured Articles

