Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Sonos Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. Sonos has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $545.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.93 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The firm's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 494,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,668,144.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,424,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,087,484.50. This represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,991,562 shares of company stock valued at $30,876,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sonos by 25.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter worth about $3,658,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sonos by 125.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 459,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 255,982 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $4,446,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

