Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.4167.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spire Global from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, iA Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd.

In other news, COO Perez Celia Pelez sold 19,134 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $163,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 267,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,129.28. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 58,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $498,390.84. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,693,603 shares in the company, valued at $14,446,433.59. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,407. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 164.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Spire Global during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 142,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPIR opened at $9.60 on Friday. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $317.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

