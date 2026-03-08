Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 171.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises 0.9% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,310,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $16,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 928,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,039,000 after acquiring an additional 439,425 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 509.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 194,289 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast to $1.21 (from $1.07), suggesting stronger seasonal or year‑end performance than previously expected. This single upgrade is a near‑term positive datapoint for sentiment. MarketBeat SFM

Zacks raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast to $1.21 (from $1.07), suggesting stronger seasonal or year‑end performance than previously expected. This single upgrade is a near‑term positive datapoint for sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 estimate of $6.10 EPS — a long‑range projection that may support upside expectations but is distant and less likely to move stock near term. MarketBeat SFM

Zacks published a FY2028 estimate of $6.10 EPS — a long‑range projection that may support upside expectations but is distant and less likely to move stock near term. Neutral Sentiment: The Motley Fool piece notes the stock fell since August on slowing sales and squeezed margins but also highlights a recent better‑than‑expected quarter that has the stock attempting a comeback — a balanced perspective for investors assessing momentum. Is Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Going to $100?

The Motley Fool piece notes the stock fell since August on slowing sales and squeezed margins but also highlights a recent better‑than‑expected quarter that has the stock attempting a comeback — a balanced perspective for investors assessing momentum. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several 2026 quarterly estimates: Q1 2026 to $1.66 (from $1.76), Q2 2026 to $1.35 (from $1.38), and Q3 2026 to $1.29 (from $1.32). Multiple small cuts to 2026 quarters suggest more conservative near‑term profitability expectations. MarketBeat SFM

Zacks trimmed several 2026 quarterly estimates: Q1 2026 to $1.66 (from $1.76), Q2 2026 to $1.35 (from $1.38), and Q3 2026 to $1.29 (from $1.32). Multiple small cuts to 2026 quarters suggest more conservative near‑term profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also lowered 2027 quarterly estimates (Q1 to $1.83 from $1.91; Q2 to $1.45 from $1.53; Q3 to $1.35 from $1.45; Q4 to $1.09 from $1.15) and cut FY2027 to $5.72 (from $6.04). Those downward revisions reduce expected medium‑term earnings power and could pressure sentiment if others follow. MarketBeat SFM

Zacks also lowered 2027 quarterly estimates (Q1 to $1.83 from $1.91; Q2 to $1.45 from $1.53; Q3 to $1.35 from $1.45; Q4 to $1.09 from $1.15) and cut FY2027 to $5.72 (from $6.04). Those downward revisions reduce expected medium‑term earnings power and could pressure sentiment if others follow. Negative Sentiment: Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating while slightly lowering FY2026 to $5.51 (from $5.53) and reiterating consensus FY estimates that differ from management guidance — the continued Hold stance plus multiple downgrades may keep near‑term investor caution elevated. MarketBeat SFM

NASDAQ SFM opened at $80.25 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $250,951.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,773.28. This trade represents a 36.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

