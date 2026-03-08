Stock Buyback Program Declared by Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Board

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRE shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Prenetics Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prenetics Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prenetics Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRE opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.15 million. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 61.33%. Research analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Prenetics Global this week:

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRE) is a molecular diagnostics and genetic testing company that delivers a broad range of laboratory and at-home testing solutions. The company’s core offerings include next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels for hereditary health risks, pharmacogenomic reports to guide medication choices, and comprehensive consumer DNA testing services. In addition to genetic insights, Prenetics provides infectious disease diagnostics—most notably real-time PCR testing for pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2—through an integrated platform that combines sample collection, laboratory processing and digital reporting.

Serving both business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets, Prenetics operates a network of laboratories and service centers across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

