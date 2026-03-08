STUB (NYSE:STUB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STUB (NYSE:STUB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on STUB from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of STUB in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on STUB in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of STUB in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of STUB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

STUB Stock Performance

Shares of STUB stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. STUB has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82.

STUB (NYSE:STUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STUB

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STUB. WestCap Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STUB during the fourth quarter valued at $429,370,000. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in STUB by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 24,823,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,860,000 after buying an additional 4,117,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in STUB during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,887,000. Index Venture Associates III Ltd purchased a new stake in STUB during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,192,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of STUB in the fourth quarter worth about $55,235,000.

STUB News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting STUB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha upgrades STUB to Neutral, arguing the post‑IPO price collapse makes valuation more compelling and highlighting potential tailwinds from Direct Issuance tech and live‑event recovery; still warns of leverage and competitive risk. Read More.

About STUB

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

