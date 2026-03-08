The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,644,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Charles Schwab worth $210,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. One Wealth Map LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Map LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 107,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE SCHW opened at $95.20 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.