TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $202.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $226.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.78.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $455,812.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.91, for a total value of $136,696.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,334.23. This represents a 63.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,563 shares of company stock worth $34,642,745. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in TKO Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

