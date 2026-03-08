Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages have commented on TMTNF. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 12th.
Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.3%
Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.35. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.56%.The business had revenue of $764.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.84 million.
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.
The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.
