UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 660.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial makes up approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in UMB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,296,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,461,000 after acquiring an additional 313,414 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,484,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,778,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $50,168.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,698.40. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,367 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,760,750.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,521,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,323,616.12. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $118.38. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $136.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $134.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

