V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 4,417 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 4,417 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $648,194.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 277,567 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $41,476,836.81.

On Monday, March 2nd, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 222,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $33,616,450.42.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.26.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and AI demand — Dell reported record revenue and earnings driven by robust AI server demand, raised its dividend and expanded its buyback program, and highlighted new AI-focused products and partnerships (positive catalysts for revenue, margins and capital returns). Dell Earnings Highlight AI Server Growth

Record quarter and AI demand — Dell reported record revenue and earnings driven by robust AI server demand, raised its dividend and expanded its buyback program, and highlighted new AI-focused products and partnerships (positive catalysts for revenue, margins and capital returns). Positive Sentiment: AI server backlog and ISG momentum — Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group posted record revenues with a large backlog (~$43B) and management projects roughly $50B in AI-related revenue for FY27, supporting forward revenue visibility. ISG Revenue Growth Strengthens

AI server backlog and ISG momentum — Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group posted record revenues with a large backlog (~$43B) and management projects roughly $50B in AI-related revenue for FY27, supporting forward revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and momentum coverage — Daiwa raised its price target to $170 and kept an outperform rating, while multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, MarketBeat) highlight Dell as a momentum/value play after the beat and strong cash generation. These note higher upside and institutional support. Daiwa PT Raise

Analyst upgrades and momentum coverage — Daiwa raised its price target to $170 and kept an outperform rating, while multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, MarketBeat) highlight Dell as a momentum/value play after the beat and strong cash generation. These note higher upside and institutional support. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/price momentum — Coverage points out a recent sharp share rally (strong weekly/monthly gains), prompting re‑assessments of valuation and whether upside is already priced in; this is informational but increases sensitivity to near-term data. Assessing Valuation After Surge

Valuation/price momentum — Coverage points out a recent sharp share rally (strong weekly/monthly gains), prompting re‑assessments of valuation and whether upside is already priced in; this is informational but increases sensitivity to near-term data. Neutral Sentiment: Industry positioning — Dell is featured in data-center/AI market reports as a leader alongside Broadcom and HPE, confirming strategic positioning but not changing near-term fundamentals by itself. Data Center Solutions Report

Industry positioning — Dell is featured in data-center/AI market reports as a leader alongside Broadcom and HPE, confirming strategic positioning but not changing near-term fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling — SEC filings show large director sales on March 2 (hundreds of thousands of shares sold), which can sap sentiment and trigger near-term selling pressure even when results are strong. SEC Filing – Director Sale

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.28.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

