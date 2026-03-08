VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 570

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 555 to GBX 570 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 530 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 560.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 366 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 334.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 304.40. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 250.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 387. The stock has a market capitalization of £381.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

VAALCO, founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

The Company is an established operator within the region, holding a 31.1% working interest in the Etame Marin block, located offshore Gabon, which to date has produced over 110 MMBBL of crude oil and of which the Company holds operational control.

