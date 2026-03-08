VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Stock Position Lowered by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,766 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,511,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,598 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,070,000. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. now owns 1,339,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,051,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.97.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

