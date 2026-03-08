VerticalScope (TSE:FOR) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of VerticalScope (TSE:FOR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded VerticalScope from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, VerticalScope currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope Inc is a Canadian digital media and technology company that owns and operates a large portfolio of enthusiast-focused online communities and marketplaces. Publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FOR, the company develops and monetizes niche websites and forums that attract passionate, specialty audiences across a range of interest areas.

VerticalScope’s operations combine content, community and commerce. The company manages hundreds of websites and discussion forums that serve enthusiasts in categories such as automotive, powersports, RV, outdoor recreation and other specialty verticals.

