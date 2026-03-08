Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
VSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised Vishay Intertechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSH
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance
VSH stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.47 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.43%.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.
Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vishay Intertechnology
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.