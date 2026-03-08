Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised Vishay Intertechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 248,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 28,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

VSH stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.47 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

