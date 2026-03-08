Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Insider Sells $2,119,597.50 in Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) insider Amy Girdwood sold 75,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $2,119,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,027,283 shares in the company, valued at $29,020,744.75. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $27.93 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Warner Bros. Discovery last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,730.8% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Paramount/Skydance agreed to buy WBD assets in a deal that could deliver a takeover premium and simplify WBD’s portfolio — this is the primary bullish catalyst for shareholders. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Large, coordinated insider selling reported this week (CEO David Zaslav sold ~4.0M shares; CFO and other senior execs also sold large blocks) — big disposals can pressure sentiment and suggest insiders are taking liquidity or reducing exposure ahead of/after deal activity.

Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales (e.g., Amy Girdwood) and multiple large Form 4s amplify the selling signal and may trigger short-term profit-taking.

Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Moffett Nathanson downgraded WBD to neutral (maintains $31 target) and Argus published a pessimistic forecast — bearish notes can cap the stock's near-term upside and encourage selling.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Huber Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.99.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

