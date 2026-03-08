Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 6628638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BULL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Webull from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Webull in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Webull from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Webull News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Webull reported full‑year 2025 revenue of $571M, up 46% year‑over‑year, driven by higher trading volumes — a clear sign revenue growth is intact. Read More.

Webull reported full‑year 2025 revenue of $571M, up 46% year‑over‑year, driven by higher trading volumes — a clear sign revenue growth is intact. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue also rose sharply (up ~49.8% YoY) and company commentary emphasized record revenue growth and strategic expansions (product, B2B initiatives and international rollouts) that could expand TAM. Read More.

Q4 revenue also rose sharply (up ~49.8% YoY) and company commentary emphasized record revenue growth and strategic expansions (product, B2B initiatives and international rollouts) that could expand TAM. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined plans to double premium subscribers and expand its B2B platform in 2026, and emphasized AI features as a growth driver — initiatives that, if executed, support recurring revenue and higher ARPU. Read More.

Management outlined plans to double premium subscribers and expand its B2B platform in 2026, and emphasized AI features as a growth driver — initiatives that, if executed, support recurring revenue and higher ARPU. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage was adjusted: Rosenblatt lowered its 12‑month price target from $15 to $12 but kept a “buy” rating — this reduces near‑term upside expectations while leaving a constructive stance. Read More.

Analyst coverage was adjusted: Rosenblatt lowered its 12‑month price target from $15 to $12 but kept a “buy” rating — this reduces near‑term upside expectations while leaving a constructive stance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials, slide deck and the full earnings call transcript are available for investors to vet management’s guidance and margin outlook. Reviewing the transcript/slide deck is important to judge cadence to profitability. Read More.

Full earnings materials, slide deck and the full earnings call transcript are available for investors to vet management’s guidance and margin outlook. Reviewing the transcript/slide deck is important to judge cadence to profitability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Webull missed Q4 EPS estimates (reported EPS below consensus) despite revenue beat — the EPS miss signals near‑term margin pressure and was a principal reason for the stock pullback. Read More.

Webull missed Q4 EPS estimates (reported EPS below consensus) despite revenue beat — the EPS miss signals near‑term margin pressure and was a principal reason for the stock pullback. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell in premarket trading after headlines about lower Q4 profit; investors reacted to profitability metrics (negative ROE, modest net margin) that highlight execution risk on margins. Read More.

Shares fell in premarket trading after headlines about lower Q4 profit; investors reacted to profitability metrics (negative ROE, modest net margin) that highlight execution risk on margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Independent coverage noted the quarterly earnings shortfall vs. consensus (different outlets show EPS misses), which can pressure short‑term sentiment until clear margin improvement or guidance beats emerge. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webull

Here are the key news stories impacting Webull this week:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Webull in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Webull during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Webull during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Webull by 860.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Webull Trading Down 4.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

About Webull

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

