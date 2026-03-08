What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ALTO Q1 Earnings?

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Alto Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.83 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALTO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $339.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.60. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 2,539,250.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $52,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Alto Ingredients

Here are the key news stories impacting Alto Ingredients this week:

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a diversified producer of alcohol-based products and specialty ingredients for industrial, food, beverage and personal care applications. The company’s core offering centers on ethanol produced for fuel markets, as well as an expanding portfolio of natural and organic alcohols, glycerin and other ingredient solutions. Alto’s product lines serve a range of end markets, including renewable fuels, confectionery, flavorings, cosmetics and sanitizers.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Alto Ingredients operates a network of production facilities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

