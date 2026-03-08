What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ALTO Q1 Earnings?

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Alto Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.83 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.10%.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients Stock Up 9.2%
Shares of ALTO stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $339.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.60. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 2,539,250.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $52,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Alto Ingredients
Here are the key news stories impacting Alto Ingredients this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and rally — Alto reported a surprise profitable quarter (better-than-expected EPS) that sparked a multi-day rally and pushed shares to a new 52-week high, driving heavy volume and momentum. Alto Ingredients Stock Hits New 52-Week High: What’s Driving The Rally?
- Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 detail: management cited improved crush margins, higher‑margin exports, lower operating costs, and recognition of clean-fuel production tax credits—factors that supported the upside and the bullish outlook. Alto Ingredients: Buy On Strong Quarter And Multiple Tailwinds
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and model upgrades — HC Wainwright raised FY2026 estimates (now projecting positive EPS for FY2026 and FY2027), providing fresh buy-side research supporting the rally. MarketBeat ALTO Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — traders purchased ~18,207 call options in a single day, signaling aggressive speculative/bullish positioning that can amplify upside.
- Positive Sentiment: Tax-credit and structural tailwinds — management outlined a ~$15M target for 45Z tax credits amid expanded CO2 operations and cost cuts, which materially improves forward profitability if realized. Alto Ingredients outlines $15M 45Z tax credit target for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and momentum coverage — ALTO made Zacks’ Rank #1 momentum list, which can attract short-term traders but does not by itself change fundamentals. Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 6th
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data looks odd — recent prints show zero short interest / NaN changes (likely a reporting glitch); this ambiguous data point shouldn’t be over‑interpreted.
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term seasonality and operational risk — management noted Q1 may be pressured by seasonality and weather-related downtime, so short-term results could revert from Q4 strength. Alto Ingredients: Buy On Strong Quarter And Multiple Tailwinds
- Negative Sentiment: Broader analyst consensus still lagging — some consensus models previously showed FY2026 losses; while a few analysts have raised forecasts, the market will watch whether upgrades are sustained. MarketBeat ALTO Coverage
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a diversified producer of alcohol-based products and specialty ingredients for industrial, food, beverage and personal care applications. The company’s core offering centers on ethanol produced for fuel markets, as well as an expanding portfolio of natural and organic alcohols, glycerin and other ingredient solutions. Alto’s product lines serve a range of end markets, including renewable fuels, confectionery, flavorings, cosmetics and sanitizers.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Alto Ingredients operates a network of production facilities across the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alto Ingredients
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.