What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for DYN FY2026 Earnings?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 22.25 and a quick ratio of 13.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 168.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a $50 price target and is projecting strong long‑term recovery (FY2030 EPS of $3.24), signaling meaningful upside in the firm’s model beyond the next several years. MarketBeat Report

Short‑interest data reported for early March appears anomalous (shows zero shares / NaN changes), so the print is likely a reporting glitch and not actionable market pressure. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reduced FY2028 and FY2029 EPS forecasts (FY2028 to ($0.08) from $0.11; FY2029 to $1.28 from $1.56) and nudged FY2027 slightly lower — these downward revisions compress medium‑term earnings visibility and likely weigh on sentiment. MarketBeat Report

HC Wainwright reduced FY2028 and FY2029 EPS forecasts (FY2028 to ($0.08) from $0.11; FY2029 to $1.28 from $1.56) and nudged FY2027 slightly lower — these downward revisions compress medium‑term earnings visibility and likely weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Lifesci Capital trimmed several near‑term quarterly EPS estimates (Q4 2026 to ($0.86) from ($0.85); Q2 2026 to ($0.79) from ($0.77)), modestly increasing expected near‑term losses and adding short‑term pressure. MarketBeat Report

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

