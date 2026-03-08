What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Southern FY2029 Earnings?

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Southern Stock Up 0.6%

Southern stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $83.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Southern had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southern’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Southern this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore upgraded SO from “in-line” to “outperform” and set a $111 price target (~13.5% upside vs. the recent price). The upgrade signals increased conviction from a sell‑side shop and likely lifted buying interest. Street Insider

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

Read More

