What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Atco FY2026 Earnings?

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Atco in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.63.

Atco Ltd (TSX: ACO) is a diversified Canadian company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that provides infrastructure, energy and logistics solutions. The company operates across multiple business lines offering services and products to commercial, industrial and government clients, with a focus on large‑scale projects and long‑term service contracts.

Key activities include modular structures and logistics, where Atco supplies prefabricated accommodation, workforce housing, and site services for sectors such as natural resources and construction.

