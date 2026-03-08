What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Okta FY2027 Earnings?

Get Okta alerts:

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Okta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

OKTA stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. Okta has a 1-year low of $68.77 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.87 million. Okta had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Okta by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Okta by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Okta by 2.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $153,250.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,298.16. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $203,319.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,850.40. This trade represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,658. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

