What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for SQM Q1 Earnings?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s FY2026 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Quimica y Minera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $70.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.99. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $86.13.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.11). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 5.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the second quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA (NYSE: SQM) is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high‐tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value‐added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM’s product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

