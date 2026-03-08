What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Stantec FY2026 Earnings?

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.96. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2027 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$183.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$173.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$172.00 to C$154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$161.90.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$122.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$109.74 and a 1-year high of C$160.05.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.47%.The business had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 4,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$131.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$526,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 53,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,074,855.36. The trade was a 8.03% increase in their position. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world’s greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today’s communities transcend geographic borders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.