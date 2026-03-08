What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Wajax FY2027 Earnings?

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wajax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WJX. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wajax from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.75.

TSE:WJX opened at C$33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.72. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$15.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$731.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of C$560.05 million during the quarter.

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes. It sells to leading manufacturer brands such as Hitachi, JCB, Bell, Hyster, Palfinger and other similar industries.

