What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for MDA Space FY2027 Earnings?

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of MDA Space in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on MDA Space from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MDA Space from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded MDA Space from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.43.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$40.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of -1.20. MDA Space has a 1 year low of C$20.85 and a 1 year high of C$48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.69.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. MDA Space had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of C$499.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 75,700 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.17, for a total transaction of C$2,056,769.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 313,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,523,500.70. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their position. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed record revenue growth and rising profitability — MDA reported Q4 revenue up ~44% to C$499.1M with higher quarterly profit and management setting 2026 growth targets; this supports higher revenue visibility and investor confidence. BNN Bloomberg: Q4 Revenue

Q4 results showed record revenue growth and rising profitability — MDA reported Q4 revenue up ~44% to C$499.1M with higher quarterly profit and management setting 2026 growth targets; this supports higher revenue visibility and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and defense pipeline expansion — management highlighted a C$40B, five‑year defense opportunity and stronger backlog, supporting multi‑year revenue visibility and LEO satellite production growth. MarketWatch: Defense Pipeline

Backlog and defense pipeline expansion — management highlighted a C$40B, five‑year defense opportunity and stronger backlog, supporting multi‑year revenue visibility and LEO satellite production growth. Positive Sentiment: Operational execution: faster satellite production and new overseas military contracts — reporting that MDA is speeding production and winning more military work underpins near‑term revenue growth and margin potential. BNN Bloomberg: Production & Contracts

Operational execution: faster satellite production and new overseas military contracts — reporting that MDA is speeding production and winning more military work underpins near‑term revenue growth and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target increases — Multiple firms raised targets or reiterated Buys: BMO raised its target to C$50 (maintained Buy), Stifel lifted its target to C$57, and Morgan Stanley kept a Buy with C$51, signaling analyst confidence and providing upside support. BayStreet: Analyst Targets TipRanks / Morgan Stanley

Analyst upgrades/target increases — Multiple firms raised targets or reiterated Buys: BMO raised its target to C$50 (maintained Buy), Stifel lifted its target to C$57, and Morgan Stanley kept a Buy with C$51, signaling analyst confidence and providing upside support. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlights and investor presentation provided detail on growth drivers (LEO pipeline, backlog) — useful for longer‑term thesis but largely confirms what analysts already priced in. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Call Highlights

Earnings call highlights and investor presentation provided detail on growth drivers (LEO pipeline, backlog) — useful for longer‑term thesis but largely confirms what analysts already priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Wider defense/law enforcement tech stories (e.g., laser weapons, missile tests) increase geopolitical focus on space/defense spending; indirectly supportive for MDA but not a direct company announcement. MSN: Laser Weapons / Space Force

Wider defense/law enforcement tech stories (e.g., laser weapons, missile tests) increase geopolitical focus on space/defense spending; indirectly supportive for MDA but not a direct company announcement. Negative Sentiment: Minor analyst EPS cut from Scotiabank — Scotiabank trimmed FY2027 EPS from $1.63 to $1.61 while keeping an Outperform rating and C$42 target; the small downgrade may have contributed to short‑term selling pressure despite the positive fundamentals.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators. AURORA technology enables constellations to extend communication networks to every corner of the globe with digital automation, and robotics.

