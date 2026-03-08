What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TFPM FY2026 Earnings?

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.92 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 61.74%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

TFPM opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of -0.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 69.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,357,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 50.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

