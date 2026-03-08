What is Sidoti’s Estimate for L.B. Foster Q2 Earnings?

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Singular Research upgraded L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L.B. Foster presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

FSTR opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.99. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.44). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 1.40%.The company had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.83 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 5,124 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $163,916.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,185,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,937,644.78. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock worth $2,134,870 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 356.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 189.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 469.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting L.B. Foster

Here are the key news stories impacting L.B. Foster this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company guidance — L.B. Foster outlined plans for ~3.7% sales growth and an 11.3% expansion in adjusted EBITDA for 2026, citing a robust backlog and steady demand; this supports medium-term revenue and margin improvement. Seeking Alpha: L.B. Foster outlines 3.7% sales growth and 11.3% adjusted EBITDA expansion for 2026

Company guidance — L.B. Foster outlined plans for ~3.7% sales growth and an 11.3% expansion in adjusted EBITDA for 2026, citing a robust backlog and steady demand; this supports medium-term revenue and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti estimate revisions — Sidoti issued a mixed set of changes (March 4): they raised several quarterly forecasts (e.g., Q3‑2026 to $0.65, Q3‑2027 to $0.77, Q4‑2027 to $0.71) but cut near‑term quarters and full‑year targets (Q2‑2026 to $0.57 from $0.64; Q2‑2027 to $0.70 from $0.73; FY2026 lowered to $1.59 from $1.78; FY2027 to $2.04 from $2.09). The net effect is mixed — some confidence in later quarters but reduced near‑term/annual expectations, which can temper upside. MarketBeat: Sidoti analyst note

Sidoti estimate revisions — Sidoti issued a mixed set of changes (March 4): they raised several quarterly forecasts (e.g., Q3‑2026 to $0.65, Q3‑2027 to $0.77, Q4‑2027 to $0.71) but cut near‑term quarters and full‑year targets (Q2‑2026 to $0.57 from $0.64; Q2‑2027 to $0.70 from $0.73; FY2026 lowered to $1.59 from $1.78; FY2027 to $2.04 from $2.09). The net effect is mixed — some confidence in later quarters but reduced near‑term/annual expectations, which can temper upside. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgrade — Zacks Research downgraded FSTR from “hold” to “strong sell,” a clear negative signal that can trigger selling pressure from sentiment‑driven investors. TickerReport: Zacks downgrade

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

Featured Stories

