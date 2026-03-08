What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Terex FY2028 Earnings?

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TEX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Terex Price Performance

TEX stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Terex had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.42%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $829,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,793.80. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 565.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 6,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Terex

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Appointment of a new Chief Accounting Officer to help with post‑merger integration of REV Group — a governance and integration move that can reduce execution risk and improve investor confidence over time. Terex Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

Appointment of a new Chief Accounting Officer to help with post‑merger integration of REV Group — a governance and integration move that can reduce execution risk and improve investor confidence over time. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published longer‑range EPS projections (FY2028 EPS of $6.22 and FY2027 EPS of $5.50) that imply upside over time — but these are part of the same Zacks research release that carries a “Strong Sell” stance, so the longer‑term numbers are an uncertain offset to the negative signal.

Zacks published longer‑range EPS projections (FY2028 EPS of $6.22 and FY2027 EPS of $5.50) that imply upside over time — but these are part of the same Zacks research release that carries a “Strong Sell” stance, so the longer‑term numbers are an uncertain offset to the negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a broad set of quarter and full‑year estimates for 2026–2028 and reiterated a “Strong Sell” rating. Multiple near‑term EPS projections were published (Q1–Q4 2026/Q1–Q4 2027/Q2–Q3 2027 noted), and the firm’s negative stance is weighing on sentiment and likely a key driver of the decline.

Zacks Research issued a broad set of quarter and full‑year estimates for 2026–2028 and reiterated a “Strong Sell” rating. Multiple near‑term EPS projections were published (Q1–Q4 2026/Q1–Q4 2027/Q2–Q3 2027 noted), and the firm’s negative stance is weighing on sentiment and likely a key driver of the decline. Negative Sentiment: Negative press coverage — an actionable retail/investor piece titled “3 Reasons to Avoid TEX…” highlights downside arguments and may be prompting short‑term selling pressure. 3 Reasons to Avoid TEX and 1 Stock to Buy Instead

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

