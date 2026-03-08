What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Newmont Q3 Earnings?

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Newmont Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Newmont by 4,090.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,558,000 after buying an additional 4,532,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

