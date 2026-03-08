Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after B. Riley Financial upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley Financial now has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Whitestone REIT traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 8904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Whitestone REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $815.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 31.04%.Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Whitestone REIT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.