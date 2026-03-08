William Guyer Sells 8,233 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider William Guyer sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $296,305.67. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,293.69. This trade represents a 78.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $817,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $703,600.00.

Shares of CORT opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.29. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.43.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.94 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Zacks Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 546.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,048,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,892,000 after buying an additional 734,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 223.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after buying an additional 587,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: COR T’s Korlym revenue momentum: Zacks highlights a 13% Y/Y sales rise for Korlym in 2025 and projects 2026 revenue of $900M–$1B, suggesting solid underlying product sales even as competitive and legal risks persist. Korlym revenue article

COR T’s Korlym revenue momentum: Zacks highlights a 13% Y/Y sales rise for Korlym in 2025 and projects 2026 revenue of $900M–$1B, suggesting solid underlying product sales even as competitive and legal risks persist. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data published for early March appears inconsistent/zero (likely a data/reporting glitch) and does not provide clear evidence of increased shorting pressure at this time — investors should treat those figures cautiously. (Multiple short‑interest entries in news feed showed 0 shares / NaN changes.)

Short‑interest data published for early March appears inconsistent/zero (likely a data/reporting glitch) and does not provide clear evidence of increased shorting pressure at this time — investors should treat those figures cautiously. (Multiple short‑interest entries in news feed showed 0 shares / NaN changes.) Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman and other firms: A securities class action (Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System v. Corcept et al.) was flagged this week alleging the company and executives misled investors, citing FDA warnings and “evidence gaps” around the Relacorilant NDA that previously triggered a ~50% stock drop. Lead‑plaintiff deadline is April 21, 2026. Hagens Berman notice

Hagens Berman and other firms: A securities class action (Allegheny County Employees’ Retirement System v. Corcept et al.) was flagged this week alleging the company and executives misled investors, citing FDA warnings and “evidence gaps” around the Relacorilant NDA that previously triggered a ~50% stock drop. Lead‑plaintiff deadline is April 21, 2026. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms (Bronstein, Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Glancy, DJS, ClaimsFiler, etc.) have issued alerts encouraging investors to join/lead the class action based on purchases between Oct 31, 2024 and Dec 30, 2025 — this amplifies media attention and could increase settlement/defense costs and management distraction. Example: Bronstein notice. Bronstein notice

Multiple plaintiff firms (Bronstein, Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Glancy, DJS, ClaimsFiler, etc.) have issued alerts encouraging investors to join/lead the class action based on purchases between Oct 31, 2024 and Dec 30, 2025 — this amplifies media attention and could increase settlement/defense costs and management distraction. Example: Bronstein notice. Negative Sentiment: Schall/Rosen/Pomerantz & others reiterate class‑period and April 21 deadline; aggregated press releases increase likelihood of large plaintiff turnout and publicity — a material near‑term catalyst pressuring the stock. Example: Schall Law Firm reminder. Schall Law Firm notice

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company’s scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company’s flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing’s syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

