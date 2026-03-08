Xperi (NYSE:XPER) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
XPER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Xperi Stock Performance
About Xperi
Xperi Inc (NYSE: XPER) is a global technology company that develops and licenses audio, imaging and semiconductor packaging solutions. The company was formed in 2016 through the spin-off of Tessera Technologies’ product divisions and expanded its product portfolio in 2019 with the acquisition of TiVo Corporation. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Xperi’s technologies underpin a range of consumer electronics, automotive, mobile and broadcast products around the world.
In its technology licensing segment, Xperi offers a broad portfolio of semiconductor packaging and interconnect solutions designed to improve performance and energy efficiency in chips and devices.
