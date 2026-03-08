Xperi (NYSE:XPER) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

XPER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Xperi stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.24. Xperi has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

Xperi Inc (NYSE: XPER) is a global technology company that develops and licenses audio, imaging and semiconductor packaging solutions. The company was formed in 2016 through the spin-off of Tessera Technologies’ product divisions and expanded its product portfolio in 2019 with the acquisition of TiVo Corporation. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Xperi’s technologies underpin a range of consumer electronics, automotive, mobile and broadcast products around the world.

In its technology licensing segment, Xperi offers a broad portfolio of semiconductor packaging and interconnect solutions designed to improve performance and energy efficiency in chips and devices.

