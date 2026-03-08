Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BAX

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAX. Wall Street Zen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Baxter International Stock Down 5.0%

Baxter International stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.31. Baxter International has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $37.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a positive return on equity of 16.95%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Baxter International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Baxter International by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,200,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 450,350 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $143,186,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,009,000 after purchasing an additional 155,415 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth $2,128,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 574,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Baxter International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Baxter International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baxter joined the National Infusion Collaborative to advance infusion safety and best practices — a strategic, credibility-enhancing partnership that supports product adoption and customer relationships in Baxter’s infusion business. Baxter Joins the National Infusion Collaborative

Baxter joined the National Infusion Collaborative to advance infusion safety and best practices — a strategic, credibility-enhancing partnership that supports product adoption and customer relationships in Baxter’s infusion business. Neutral Sentiment: The Seeking Alpha piece “Sticking With Baxter At The Lows” lays out deep investor skepticism driven by disappointing guidance and management’s decision to delay Investor Day; it also describes recent leadership changes and a flattened organization as part of a bumpy turnaround — but argues valuation leaves upside if the turnaround succeeds. Sticking With Baxter At The Lows

The Seeking Alpha piece “Sticking With Baxter At The Lows” lays out deep investor skepticism driven by disappointing guidance and management’s decision to delay Investor Day; it also describes recent leadership changes and a flattened organization as part of a bumpy turnaround — but argues valuation leaves upside if the turnaround succeeds. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued multiple downward revisions across 2026–2027 quarterly and FY estimates (FY2026 cut to $1.93 from $2.17; several quarterly EPS cuts), maintained a “Hold” rating, and projects lower near-term earnings — a clear negative for sentiment and a likely contributor to today’s weakness. (Source: MarketBeat/BAX summary) Zacks Research estimates and report summary

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.