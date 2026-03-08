Zacks Research Expects Increased Earnings for HCA Healthcare

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.18. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $24.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2026 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $29.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $37.40 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.50.

HCA opened at $533.63 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $310.18 and a 1-year high of $552.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total transaction of $4,126,931.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,357.94. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 311.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst sentiment and research upgrades: several outlets and analysts continue to rate HCA favorably — one consensus snapshot called the stock a "Moderate Buy," reflecting continued analyst confidence that HCA can grow earnings and return capital to shareholders.

Long-term demographic bull case: MarketBeat argues HCA is a likely beneficiary of U.S. aging demographics, noting management's strong guidance (FY2026 EPS and EBITDA ranges), expanded capex, a $10B repurchase authorization and a raised dividend — all supportive of long‑term growth and shareholder returns.

Analyst estimate tweaks from Zacks: Zacks Research nudged near‑term EPS estimates slightly higher for Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 and raised FY2026 to $29.63, which supports the earnings outlook, but it kept a "Hold" rating — a modest positive but not a strong endorsement.

Zacks' view is mixed farther out: while FY2026 estimates were lifted, Zacks trimmed its FY2028 EPS forecast modestly — a sign analysts see near‑term strength but some uncertainty on longer‑term margin expansion.

Local/industry headlines are mixed and mostly non‑company specific: a local hospital (Manchester's Catholic Medical Center) plans to end outpatient mental‑health services and a leadership hire at Methodist Healthcare were reported — signals about regional capacity and staffing but with limited direct impact on HCA's large national footprint.

Near‑term policy and revenue risks remain prominent: recent company commentary and market writeups note revenue growth was slightly below expectations in the prior quarter and management flagged $600–$900M of potential EBITDA headwinds from insurance‑exchange changes plus state supplemental payment declines — factors that could cap near‑term upside despite strong EPS.

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

