Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for FRT Q1 Earnings

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.50 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

NYSE FRT opened at $107.53 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.72.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.38). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 32.14%.The business had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,797,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,054,000 after acquiring an additional 96,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 496.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,529 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.79%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

