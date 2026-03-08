Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Carvana Q2 Earnings

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.80 EPS.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 6.92%.Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $317.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.27. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $486.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 3.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 30,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.96, for a total value of $13,493,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,464,884.80. This trade represents a 30.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.02, for a total transaction of $5,138,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,230,588.72. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 300,673 shares of company stock valued at $133,268,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 8,700.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Carvana
Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks says Carvana has a clear path to a 13.5% adjusted EBITDA margin over time as fixed‑cost leverage and operational efficiencies scale (Q4 dipped to 9.1%). Will Carvana’s Fixed Cost Leverage Drive Its EBITDA Margin?
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Carvana’s push toward vertical integration (in‑house reconditioning, logistics, financing) as a structural margin tailwind and notes strong customer referrals that could support market‑share gains. Will Vertical Integration Strengthen Carvana’s Prospects?
- Positive Sentiment: Wholesale used‑vehicle prices (Manheim index) rose year‑over‑year in February, which can support retail pricing and gross profit per unit as the spring selling season begins. Used vehicle prices jump ahead of spring selling season optimism
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry and analyst sentiment remains generally constructive: Carvana has a consensus rating around “Moderate Buy,” reflecting mixed analyst views on near‑term execution vs. long‑term opportunity. Carvana Receives Consensus Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Retail GPU fell in Q4 (roughly a $255 decline), and rising reconditioning and logistics costs pressured margins; management says automation/scale should help, but near‑term recovery is uncertain. Carvana’s GPU Declines in Q4: What Will Drive Improvement?
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts have trimmed near‑term estimates and price targets (e.g., Citi cut its PT), and headlines flag a “rough start” to 2026—these revisions are weighing on sentiment and the stock. Carvana Stock Continues to Slide As Analysts Lower Price Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued mixed estimate changes: small raises for some later periods but meaningful cuts to near‑term quarters (Q2 2026, Q3 2027), underscoring uncertainty over short‑term profitability.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.
Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.
