Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Carvana Q2 Earnings

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 6.92%.Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Carvana from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $435.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $317.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.27. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $486.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 3.60.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 30,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.96, for a total value of $13,493,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,464,884.80. This trade represents a 30.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.02, for a total transaction of $5,138,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,230,588.72. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 300,673 shares of company stock valued at $133,268,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 8,700.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

