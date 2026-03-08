Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of SFM Q1 Earnings

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of SFM opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $440,773.28. This trade represents a 36.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast to $1.21 (from $1.07), suggesting stronger seasonal or year‑end performance than previously expected. This single upgrade is a near‑term positive datapoint for sentiment. MarketBeat SFM

Zacks raised its Q4 2026 EPS forecast to $1.21 (from $1.07), suggesting stronger seasonal or year‑end performance than previously expected. This single upgrade is a near‑term positive datapoint for sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 estimate of $6.10 EPS — a long‑range projection that may support upside expectations but is distant and less likely to move stock near term. MarketBeat SFM

Zacks published a FY2028 estimate of $6.10 EPS — a long‑range projection that may support upside expectations but is distant and less likely to move stock near term. Neutral Sentiment: The Motley Fool piece notes the stock fell since August on slowing sales and squeezed margins but also highlights a recent better‑than‑expected quarter that has the stock attempting a comeback — a balanced perspective for investors assessing momentum. Is Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Going to $100?

The Motley Fool piece notes the stock fell since August on slowing sales and squeezed margins but also highlights a recent better‑than‑expected quarter that has the stock attempting a comeback — a balanced perspective for investors assessing momentum. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several 2026 quarterly estimates: Q1 2026 to $1.66 (from $1.76), Q2 2026 to $1.35 (from $1.38), and Q3 2026 to $1.29 (from $1.32). Multiple small cuts to 2026 quarters suggest more conservative near‑term profitability expectations. MarketBeat SFM

Zacks trimmed several 2026 quarterly estimates: Q1 2026 to $1.66 (from $1.76), Q2 2026 to $1.35 (from $1.38), and Q3 2026 to $1.29 (from $1.32). Multiple small cuts to 2026 quarters suggest more conservative near‑term profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also lowered 2027 quarterly estimates (Q1 to $1.83 from $1.91; Q2 to $1.45 from $1.53; Q3 to $1.35 from $1.45; Q4 to $1.09 from $1.15) and cut FY2027 to $5.72 (from $6.04). Those downward revisions reduce expected medium‑term earnings power and could pressure sentiment if others follow. MarketBeat SFM

Zacks also lowered 2027 quarterly estimates (Q1 to $1.83 from $1.91; Q2 to $1.45 from $1.53; Q3 to $1.35 from $1.45; Q4 to $1.09 from $1.15) and cut FY2027 to $5.72 (from $6.04). Those downward revisions reduce expected medium‑term earnings power and could pressure sentiment if others follow. Negative Sentiment: Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating while slightly lowering FY2026 to $5.51 (from $5.53) and reiterating consensus FY estimates that differ from management guidance — the continued Hold stance plus multiple downgrades may keep near‑term investor caution elevated. MarketBeat SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

