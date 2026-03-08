Zacks Research Has Strong Outlook for BorgWarner Q1 Earnings

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. New Street Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

NYSE BWA opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $70.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 218.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $1,876,000. Columbia Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $221,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 68,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,857.34. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $1,133,303.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,561.47. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,550 shares of company stock worth $3,156,141. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full‑year earnings estimates — including lifting FY2026 to $5.03 (from $4.66) and issuing FY2028 at $5.93 — signaling a stronger earnings trajectory than previously modeled. This is a fundamental catalyst that can support higher valuation. Zacks/MarketBeat Estimates Lift

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full‑year earnings estimates — including lifting FY2026 to $5.03 (from $4.66) and issuing FY2028 at $5.93 — signaling a stronger earnings trajectory than previously modeled. This is a fundamental catalyst that can support higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded BWA from “sell” to “neutral” and set a $55 price target (~6.6% above the current price), reflecting improving analyst sentiment and reducing downside risk from prior negative coverage. Benzinga: UBS Upgrade

UBS upgraded BWA from “sell” to “neutral” and set a $55 price target (~6.6% above the current price), reflecting improving analyst sentiment and reducing downside risk from prior negative coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a feature arguing BorgWarner is a “strong growth stock” highlighting style/score metrics that could attract growth-minded investors, but this is narrative support rather than a fresh financial catalyst. Here’s Why BorgWarner is a Strong Growth Stock

Zacks published a feature arguing BorgWarner is a “strong growth stock” highlighting style/score metrics that could attract growth-minded investors, but this is narrative support rather than a fresh financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks piece asks if investors are undervaluing BWA, which can influence sentiment and flows but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Are Investors Undervaluing BorgWarner?

Another Zacks piece asks if investors are undervaluing BWA, which can influence sentiment and flows but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks summary of Wall Street price targets highlights a consensus implying ~27.7% upside, which may attract momentum buyers but is a forward-looking estimate with typical uncertainty. Wall Street Analysts Think BWA Could Surge

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

