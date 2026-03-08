Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Yelp Earnings

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the local business review company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $359.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.94%.Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore decreased their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Yelp stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.56. Yelp has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 110.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 839 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 100.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Yelp by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dan Jedda sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $30,773.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,442. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 253,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,258.52. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 236,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,015 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 highlights show Yelp delivered near‑term operating strength (a slight revenue decline but an EPS beat and solid margins), which supports the company’s current valuation and likely underpins some buying interest. Social networking stocks Q4 highlights: Yelp

Q4 highlights show Yelp delivered near‑term operating strength (a slight revenue decline but an EPS beat and solid margins), which supports the company’s current valuation and likely underpins some buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Local consumer momentum: a New Jersey restaurant was named to Yelp’s Top 100 for 2026 — a positive brand/engagement datapoint but with limited direct impact on Yelp’s top‑line or near‑term financials. This NJ restaurant made Yelp’s list of top 100 for 2026

Local consumer momentum: a New Jersey restaurant was named to Yelp’s Top 100 for 2026 — a positive brand/engagement datapoint but with limited direct impact on Yelp’s top‑line or near‑term financials. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut earnings estimates across multiple quarters and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (several Q1–Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027 revisions), and kept a “Hold” rating — these downgrades lower analyst expectations and could pressure the stock if others follow or if management’s guidance disappoints. Yelp (YELP) analyst estimate updates

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company’s flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

