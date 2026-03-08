Zacks Research Predicts Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $203.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.40.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $149.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $180.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.04. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,675,000 after buying an additional 1,516,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after buying an additional 843,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,545,000 after acquiring an additional 562,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 24.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,765,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,548,000 after acquiring an additional 545,003 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $1,583,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,684 shares in the company, valued at $445,195.08. This represents a 78.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -107.14%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for Hyatt to $0.62 (from $0.44), signaling stronger expected year‑end performance that could support upside into the back half of fiscal 2026. Read More.

Zacks raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for Hyatt to $0.62 (from $0.44), signaling stronger expected year‑end performance that could support upside into the back half of fiscal 2026. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also lifted Q1 2027 and long‑range forecasts (Q1 2027 to $1.04; FY2028 projected at $5.72), suggesting upside in mid/long‑term earnings expectations even as near‑term estimates were trimmed. Read More.

Zacks also lifted Q1 2027 and long‑range forecasts (Q1 2027 to $1.04; FY2028 projected at $5.72), suggesting upside in mid/long‑term earnings expectations even as near‑term estimates were trimmed. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro and sector headlines (sector rotation and Europe geopolitical volatility) are creating broader market flows away from cyclical travel & leisure names—this environment can amplify moves in hotel stocks like Hyatt but is not Hyatt‑specific.

Macro and sector headlines (sector rotation and Europe geopolitical volatility) are creating broader market flows away from cyclical travel & leisure names—this environment can amplify moves in hotel stocks like Hyatt but is not Hyatt‑specific. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut multiple near‑term EPS forecasts: Q1 2026 to $0.64 (from $0.83) and Q3 2026 to $0.77 (from $1.02). Those downward revisions point to weaker expected quarterly results and likely pressured the stock. Read More.

Zacks cut multiple near‑term EPS forecasts: Q1 2026 to $0.64 (from $0.83) and Q3 2026 to $0.77 (from $1.02). Those downward revisions point to weaker expected quarterly results and likely pressured the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed FY2026 EPS to $2.97 (from $3.37) and lowered several 2026/2027 quarter estimates and FY2027 modestly — a net downgrade to the near‑term earnings trajectory that likely drove selling. Read More.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

