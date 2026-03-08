Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.4250.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZVIA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder De Depot Et Placement D. Caisse sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,550,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,856. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZVIA stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a Public Benefit Corporation that produces zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Founded in 2007, the company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in March 2021. Zevia’s mission centers on offering healthier drink alternatives by using stevia leaf extract and other plant-based ingredients rather than sugar or artificial sweeteners.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including carbonated sodas, sparkling water, energy drinks, mixers and flavored teas.

