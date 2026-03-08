Zoe Howorth Acquires 1,869 Shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Zoe Howorth purchased 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 798 per share, for a total transaction of £14,914.62.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 778 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 866.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 855.38. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 650.50 and a one year high of GBX 981.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 91.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.40%. Equities analysts predict that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 104.0245566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paragon Banking Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Shore Capital Group lifted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,055 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,028.20.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

Its operations are organised into two lending divisions and lending is funded largely by retail deposits.

Featured Stories

