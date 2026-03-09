108,199 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Acquired by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $25.00 price objective on Pinterest and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Pinterest from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

In related news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 695,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,335,825.22. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $855,925. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

