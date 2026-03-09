16,592 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,545,000 after purchasing an additional 223,258 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,389,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,899,000 after purchasing an additional 808,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,522 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 39.1% in the second quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,896,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after purchasing an additional 814,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Affirm from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,912,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,440. This trade represents a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

Featured Stories

