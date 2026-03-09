18,812 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.23 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $99.08 and a 12-month high of $99.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2722 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

