2,641 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Acquired by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,751,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,381,000 after acquiring an additional 288,137 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,026,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,701,000 after acquiring an additional 196,823 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $240.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.36 and its 200 day moving average is $204.37. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $251.71. The firm has a market cap of $579.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval of TECVAYLI® plus DARZALEX FASPRO® for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma — approval was based on strong Phase 3 results showing significant improvements in progression‑free and overall survival, and J&J positions the combo as a potential new standard of care as early as second line. This materially expands the company’s oncology commercial opportunity and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. PR Newswire: J&J FDA approval

FDA approval of TECVAYLI® plus DARZALEX FASPRO® for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma — approval was based on strong Phase 3 results showing significant improvements in progression‑free and overall survival, and J&J positions the combo as a potential new standard of care as early as second line. This materially expands the company’s oncology commercial opportunity and is the main catalyst lifting sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in dividend lists / dividend‑aristocrat coverage — recent articles cite JNJ among Dividend Kings/Aristocrats, reinforcing its appeal to income and defensive investors given decades of payout growth. That supports demand from dividend‑focused funds and conservative investors. 24/7 Wall St.: Dividend Kings

Inclusion in dividend lists / dividend‑aristocrat coverage — recent articles cite JNJ among Dividend Kings/Aristocrats, reinforcing its appeal to income and defensive investors given decades of payout growth. That supports demand from dividend‑focused funds and conservative investors. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $225 to $250 but kept a “neutral” rating — the PT lift signals modest analyst upside recognition of recent catalysts, though the unchanged rating tempers near‑term conviction. Benzinga: JPMorgan price target

JPMorgan raised its price target from $225 to $250 but kept a “neutral” rating — the PT lift signals modest analyst upside recognition of recent catalysts, though the unchanged rating tempers near‑term conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Direct‑to‑consumer website launch — J&J rolled out a site to sell certain drugs directly to U.S. patients who are uninsured or pay out‑of‑pocket; potential to improve access and margin over time, but impact on revenue is unclear near term. Reuters: direct-to-consumer site

Direct‑to‑consumer website launch — J&J rolled out a site to sell certain drugs directly to U.S. patients who are uninsured or pay out‑of‑pocket; potential to improve access and margin over time, but impact on revenue is unclear near term. Negative Sentiment: $65 million Tracleer antitrust settlement — two J&J units agreed to pay $65M to resolve a class action alleging overcharges for the pulmonary hypertension drug; materiality is modest relative to J&J’s scale but it is a headline legal expense. Reuters: Tracleer settlement

$65 million Tracleer antitrust settlement — two J&J units agreed to pay $65M to resolve a class action alleging overcharges for the pulmonary hypertension drug; materiality is modest relative to J&J’s scale but it is a headline legal expense. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term price volatility / recent pullback — a few market reports noted a day‑over‑day decline ahead of the approval news; investors should be prepared for swings as the market digests launch timing, uptake and reimbursement dynamics. Zacks: recent decline

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

