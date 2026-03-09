44,572 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Bought by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 44,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.2%

OMC stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.35). Omnicom Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 653.06%.

Omnicom Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

